3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $220,000

Welcome home to 8215 Carlsbad! All brick 3 bedroom, ranch-style home awaits near River Des Peres Greenway Bike Trail. Well maintained, some beautiful hardwood floors throughout, newer additions, and upgrades. Updated kitchen features Granite Countertops, new cabinets, and a pantry. Walk out to your new 2020 patio + firepit to enjoy on chilly autumn nights. Back inside: fresh paint on walls and 5" Baseboards installed throughout. Newly wired ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Lower level is completely remodeled with full bath with walk-in shower. Gutters and Down Spouts installed in 2020. New vinyl tilt-in windows throughout. Nice home with newer updates- Schedule your showing today!

