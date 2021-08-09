3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $224,900

Well Maintained ranch home in the Lindbergh School District! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths with an oversized 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout. Refinished hardwood floors. Updated windows. Open living room and dining room with wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Finished lower level with family room, workshop room, bath and plenty of storage. High Efficiency HVAC. Gutter guards. Large level corner lot. The 28x26 oversized 2 car garage has a workshop/storage area and has access to the backyard. Seller is leaving the Freezer, Washer and Dryer in the lower level. Close to shopping, schools, parks and Grants Farm!