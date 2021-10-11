3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $225,000

Welcome home to 5911 Marwinette, 63116. Welcome home to this Holly Hills' honey. Rest a moment on the covered front porch. The large Living Room has gleaming hardwood flooring, sun drenched windows, it has been freshly painted, & is brimming with architectural interest like wrought-iron balustrade & original hardware, incredible stained glass windows, & a charming brick fireplace - flanked with more stained glass. Not to mention, the home's exquisite arched entryways too. The generously-sized Dining Room flows from the Living Room and includes hardwoods and boasts another stained glass window. The sizable kitchen has wood cabinetry, a dishwasher, extra storage, a walk-out to the backyard deck, a built-in microwave, gas stove, a ss refrigerator, pantry, & a perfectly placed sink to wash your cares away. The Upper Level includes an updated bath and 3 nicely sized bedrooms. The backyard is green, level, and has a newly rehabbed over-sized garage. 5911 Marwinette is home, sweet, home