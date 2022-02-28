3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $228,000

Prime location in central west end by the St Louis Basilica, and only a few blocks away to forest park and WashU Med school, Barnes hospital. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a bonus office w/wet bar. It has a large family room with formal dining section. Kitchen with an open breakfast nook. 2 car parking space and a storage room in underground garage. You will love the condo's amenities, which include exercise room, sauna room, yard w/BBQ, in ground pool and much more. It's also a great investment opportunity. This unit combines unit 301 and 303, it still has the original 2 separate titles. With small modification, it could be resold as 2 separate units, or simply rent one unit out while live in the other unit.