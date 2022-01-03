3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900

Don't let this opportunity pass you again. Back active at no fault of the seller. This sprawling all brick ranch situated on just under a 1/2 acre lot offers everything you want and more. Glazed ceramic tile invites you into the foyer which opens to an oversized living room dining room combo featuring beautifully refinished hard wood floors. The list of updates in this home just go on and on to include an updated kitchen featuring 42in shaker cabinets, ceramic tile floors, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. This home has been freshly painted throughout, both main floor bathrooms have been updates to include ceramic tile floors, shower surround, new tub, new toilets, vanities, lights, and mirrors. Main floor family room features wood burning fireplace, new LVP flooring, and French doors. As if this wasn’t enough retreat to your lower level to find a fully finished space include rec room, dem, family room, and 3rd bathroom. Hurry this one won’t last long.