Don't let this opportunity pass you again. Back active at no fault of the seller. This sprawling all brick ranch situated on just under a 1/2 acre lot offers everything you want and more. Glazed ceramic tile invites you into the foyer which opens to an oversized living room dining room combo featuring beautifully refinished hard wood floors. The list of updates in this home just go on and on to include an updated kitchen featuring 42in shaker cabinets, ceramic tile floors, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. This home has been freshly painted throughout, both main floor bathrooms have been updates to include ceramic tile floors, shower surround, new tub, new toilets, vanities, lights, and mirrors. Main floor family room features wood burning fireplace, new LVP flooring, and French doors. As if this wasn’t enough retreat to your lower level to find a fully finished space include rec room, dem, family room, and 3rd bathroom. Hurry this one won’t last long.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
'This is a weird one because they used the home as their personal ATM,' an assistant prosecutor said. 'It's like the Oklahoma land grab.'
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell, the Tigers take down top-ranked Gamecocks on Lauren Hansen's last-second layup, clinching MU's first-ever win over the nation's top-ranked team.
Colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow are possible in the area, forecasters say. That also could mean travel trouble on the roads.
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Temperature is forecast to be below zero at puck drop, and get colder from there at Target Field.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.