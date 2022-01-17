3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $229,900

WOW! This home has so much to offer...not to mention it's sitting on over an acre of beautiful land! The home has 3 generous sized bedrooms with one being the master suite on lower level with beautiful master bath, whirlpool tub and shower! The whole lower level is like a private suite all to its self. Main floor is adorable with an open floor plan from the great room to the kitchen. Parts of the home are only 5 years old because of being rebuilt after a fire. The charm and character in this home are evident from the moment you step inside. Outside you have a HUGE pole barn that could hold cars, tools or toys, whatever you want to make it, the space has electric and would be versatile to specific business or personal needs. There are two other small sheds and tons of landscaping that will delight your eyesight when blooming season is here.