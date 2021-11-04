 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $23,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $23,500

This home is vacant, be careful, and show at will. Bring a flashlight the utilities are not on. The owner replaced the roof March 2021. This is the perfect investment property. This home is being sold AS IS. Schedule a appointment in Showing Time

