3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $234,500

Back on the market! No fault of seller! Great curb appeal! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath Ranch home! Hardwood floors throughout the first floor! Freshly painted! Updated eat in kitchen with pull out shelves in the pantry! From the kitchen you can walk out to an enclosed deck! Family room and living room on the main level! The walk out lower level has a family room with bar that is great for entertaining! Great walk out lot! Close to Bee Tree and Cliff Cave park and located in a sought after Oakville neighborhood!