3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $235,000

Terrific home in a quiet neighborhood. The owner has made several updates during their ownership. New Furnace, AC, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, & range. 4 new front windows, 5 basement windows & sliding patio door. Installed gas logs in fireplace & new ceiling fan in the family room. New baseboards & hardwired smoke detectors. Backyard has new patio, 6' x 85' chain link fence & several large evergreens across back of backyard. The front of the home has new shutters and professionally landscaped. Other items include new kitchen faucet and master bath shower door. The hard work has been done.

