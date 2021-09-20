3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $235,000

Wonderful 2 story brick home in Dogtown/Franz Park. Three bedrooms, open floorplan, newer kitchen. Abundance of natural light, stain glass window,\open staircase and inviting front porch. Walking distance to Franz Park, downtown Dogtown and Maplewood. Just over a mile to Forest Park. Outdoor space built for entertaining. Gated driveway with turnaround and parking for 6 vehicles. You will appreciate the new roof (2021), new sewer lateral (2018) refinished hardwood in the bedrooms, walk-in custom closet, 12 foot ceiling in the dry gorgeous basement. ***great location between Hwy 44 and 40, restaurants, bars, parks, and public transportation***live the dream!