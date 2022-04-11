Catch this opportunity quickly! Character filled with light filled creativity & updated. Stained glass windows, Butcher block counter tops in the kitchen & new appliances. Master bedroom on main floor. Sunroom over looks level fenced yard. 3 car parking pad in back. Finished basement with 2 bedrooms & full bath walk out. Attic for extra storage. Roof under 5 years old, water heater 7 years old. Refrigerator stays. This property is minutes from the Botanical Garden, Tower Grove Park, Forest Park, Downtown, Busch Stadium, St Louis Zoo, The Hill, and Delmar Loop. This property is used as an Airbnb. Flawless & ready for its new buyers whether used as residence or an established Airbnb with many blocked out dates until July. Sellers are open to suspending contract to use the home as an Airbnb if buyers want to use home to reside in on closing of property. Occupancy permit will be done by sellers. Inspections for buyers purposes only. OPEN HOUSE -4/14. 5-8PM
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900
