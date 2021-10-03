3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900

This fully remodeled ranch style home has much to offer beginning with vaulted ceilings for every room on the main level. Expanded kitchen with 42-inch Eudora wood cabinets with soft close, under cabinet lighting, specialty hardware, pantry, upgraded appliances with built-in microwave/convection oven and separate double oven. Newer windows, newer six panel doors with solid bedroom and bathroom doors, main floor laundry, professionally painted, lighted wardrobe in lower level, generous storage, newer bathroom hardware, newer flooring, newer light fixtures, and single key entry. This private neighborhood has a huge inground pool. This home offers a two-car garage, four car driveway, outdoor lighting on daylight sensors, additional electric outlet in garage, patio, professionally landscaped Arborvitae around deck for privacy. Last year, deck and posts were rebuilt and painted. Located just minutes to downtown and central corridor! **Please wear shoe coverings provided when entering**