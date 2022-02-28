 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900

Cute 3 bed 2 bath solid stone home located within the Afton School District! This home boasts over 1,400 sqft of living space, while sitting on over three tenths of an acre! Front family room is spacious thats leads into the dining room. Kitchen features a plethora of countertops and cabinetry. One bed and bath on the main. Two beds and one full bath up. Own a piece of history! Everybody knows this house!

