Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick ranch located in the quiet subdivision of Butler Hill Estates! Updates to the exterior of the home include new architectural shingle roof, new gutters and fascia, newer thermal tilt in windows and much more! Enter this home to find luxury vinyl flooring in family room, breakfast room, kitchen and hallway. New lighting throughout with over head recessed lighting, ceiling fans and LED lights. Enter the kitchen/breakfast room to find lots of natural light, new custom cabinets with crown molding, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new sliding door leading to a large three seasons room. Spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and overhead lighting. 6 panel doors throughout with new nickel hardware. Finished lower level boasts new carpet, LED ceiling lighting, full bath and large utility room, lots of storage area and custom built shelving units.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
The president's State of the Union address included a pointed attack on defund-the-police advocates. Republicans cheered. Progressives didn't.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.