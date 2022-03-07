3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick ranch located in the quiet subdivision of Butler Hill Estates! Updates to the exterior of the home include new architectural shingle roof, new gutters and fascia, newer thermal tilt in windows and much more! Enter this home to find luxury vinyl flooring in family room, breakfast room, kitchen and hallway. New lighting throughout with over head recessed lighting, ceiling fans and LED lights. Enter the kitchen/breakfast room to find lots of natural light, new custom cabinets with crown molding, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new sliding door leading to a large three seasons room. Spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and overhead lighting. 6 panel doors throughout with new nickel hardware. Finished lower level boasts new carpet, LED ceiling lighting, full bath and large utility room, lots of storage area and custom built shelving units.