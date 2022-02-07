3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $239,900

Welcome to this beautiful 2 story home in Tower Grove East that's been updated from top to bottom! Perfect for an AirBnB, rental, or an owner occupant that loves to be close to all downtown has to offer! Walk in to modern light fixtures, new floorings throughout, 10ft ceilings, exposed brick and that's just the living room! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom counters, stylish backsplash, modern cabinetry w/ under-cab lighting & sleek range hood. Large bedroom, a full bath tiled floor to ceiling shower, a mud room/laundry on main level w/ 2 more large bedrooms, full bath w/double vanity, a bonus loft space & huge walk-in hall closet completes the 2nd level. Roof is 3 years young, new hot water heater (2021), newer & regularly maintenance furnace. Hate waking up early on the weekends to do yard work? No problem! This yard is the perfect cozy size w/ landscaping & private gate, making it very low maintenance! New owner will be provided with a 1 year HSA Home Warranty too!