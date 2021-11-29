This stunning home directly across from Carondelet Park brings to life old world charm! This 3 bed/1 bath all brick bungalow is here to impress! As you step through the front door, you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the main level. Continue your tour and be WOWED! by a gorgeous designer kitchen remodel ('20) with Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, apron sink, stainless appliances including gas cooktop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher as well as modern tile backsplash/flooring. The bathroom was updated in ('21) as an added bonus! Notice all of the original millwork! There is a fabulous backyard with 3-car carport which can double as a perfect entertaining atmosphere for family & friends. Let's not forget about the spacious second floor with Pergo flooring installed in ('21) plus additional living space in the lower level with ample storage! Close to shopping, dining, schools and Carondelet Park!!!!! Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $240,000
