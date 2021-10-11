3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $242,500

This lovely Webster gem is ready to be yours! You'll be welcomed by the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor and fantastic light-filled rooms with abundant windows - with plenty of historic charm. The large living room with a gorgeous brick fireplace (which is also double-sided!) opens to the dining room for an open concept feel. There is a bonus sunroom off the dining room, that can be used to cozy up with a book or for a weekend movie night. The other side of the fireplace is located in the sunroom with a unique mosaic finish. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Outside is ready for entertaining with a large deck overlooking the backyard. Brand new retaining wall along the driveway leads to the tuck under 1-car garage. With additional storage in the basement. A home warranty through July ‘22 is provided by the Seller. Home has an ADT Home Security System with integrated smoke and CO detectors. Come see all this that this wonderful home has to offer!