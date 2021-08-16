This beautifully rehabbed home set near vibrant Cherokee St and the South Grand Corridor will wow you! This beautiful home is an entertainer's paradise, boasting upgrades in every room. This designer home has flawlessly married modern and traditional design to provide you with a warm and inviting atmosphere that you are sure to fall in love with. See yourself cooking in this IG-worthy kitchen featuring stainless steel GE appliances, Granite Countertops, gas range and a highly sought after wine cooler! Share your culinary skills and never be left out of the conversation again! Your guests (and you!) will love the open flow of this home. Finally, enjoy R&R this fall in your Privacy fenced, large shady yard & oversized 1-car garage. When you crave a cultural or culinary fix, you're within an easy walk to the vibrant Cherokee Street dining & entertainment hubs offering coffee/tea shops, restaurants, bars, yoga studios, shopping & more. Come see this beauty and prepare to fall in love!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.