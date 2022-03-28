3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,000

Welcome home to this awesome 3 bedroom ranch home in the heart of Kirkwood! You will love the location and being able to walk to the park and all that downtown Kirkwood has to offer. Upon entry you will notice the open dining and living area, the large windows add to the brightness. The updated kitchen offers dark cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Enjoy the updated main bath, hardwood floors and trendy lighting throughout. The bedrooms offer closet organizers. There is lots of storage in the lower level or plenty of room to finish off some extra living space. New A/C, deck and front door in 2020! Outside enjoy the level fenced yard with a nice newer deck and a custom firepit area. You will love the charm of the tree swing and living on this quiet cul-de-sac. Open House this Saturday 3/26 from 11-1pm.