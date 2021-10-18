3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,000

Welcome to this charming 1.5 story home located in the heart of Rock Hill. 1227 Bluestone Terrace glows from the inside out, due to the large updated windows, freshly painted walls & recently refinished original hardwood floors. The living room & dining room allow for a wonderful space to entertain.The kitchen is small, though it is updated and perfect for the person that doesn't need a ton of space to cook. The master bedroom & an additional bedroom & full bath are all on the first floor. Upstairs is another bedroom with half bath, & a perfect office/sitting room/playroom with plenty of built in bookshelves to hold all of your keepsakes. The full basement has also been recently painted & is a walk out. There is a HUGE 2 car detached garage that has plenty of work & storage space. Recently installked circuit breaker. A 5 yr old roof, 7 year old hot water heater, a/c, and furnace. All windows have been replaced. Recently installed garage door opener. This is the perfect home for you!