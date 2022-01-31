3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

Welcome to Historic Barrett Brae Community of Mid Century Modern Homes, split into Barrett Brae 1 which is "Historic" & in the city of Kirkwood & Barrett Brae 2 is Stl Co & not encumbered by Historic guidelines. Enjoy Instant Equity if you want to update, maximize Mid Century Modern appeal or modify floorplan (see MLS#21045828 for ideas/same model but modified to be more open & converted storage room to home office). Potential Galore but totally liveable as it is.Zestimate range $274,000 - $331,000 *2 Car Garage* Vaulted Ceilings *Bamboo Wood & Ceramic Tile flrs*Wonderful Sunroom overlooking large fenced level back yard w brick patio & newly planted Fruit trees! Newer HWH, * Woodburning + Electric Fireplace* Mainfloor Laundry** Please WRITE OFFERS AS-IS & Remove occupancy inspection Par. 11. Buyers can have inspections * Submit offers by Sun. 10 pm, Response time 1/31 8 pm. Check out fun Community history! https://www.barrettbrae.com