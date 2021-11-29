3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

Welcome home to 1709 Washington Ave #603! With over 2,400 square feet, this unit is one of the largest lofts in the King Bee Loft Building. Exposed brick, wood floors, walls of windows, and updated light fixtures make this condo a must see! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island, and custom cabinetry. The master bedroom suite is spacious with a cozy fireplace, walk in closet w/built-in shelving, and bathroom with double bowl vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. The open concept kitchen, dining, and living room makes this the perfect space for entertaining. The living room boats built in shelving and an electric fireplace. Private main floor laundry, plenty of closet space, and additional storage room are a plus! This building offers a parking lot & front door security system. Don't miss out on this gorgeous downtown loft! Schedule your showing today!