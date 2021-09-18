3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

Prepare to fall in love with this ultra-charming 2-story newly built home nestled on a blissfully quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by great neighbors in gated Manors of Ridgeview in sought after Oakville. The moment you arrive, you will notice seller spared no expense with upgraded fixtures, lighting, cabinets, and more. The well designed floorplan flows seamlessly providing an open concept from welcoming entry foyer to spacious family room with a center gas fireplace to your updated kitchen. The bright & inviting kitchen has stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, white 42" cabinets, center island and walk in pantry. Upper level features a divided floor plan nestled between 2nd floor laundry. Master Bath Suite is spacious to hold any size furniture and has his and her closets including a walk in. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath complete upper level. Unfinished basement with rough in awaits your finishing touches. This property will not last long! Book your showing today!