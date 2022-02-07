Coming Soon - The one you have been waiting for! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath Full Brick Ranch home, tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac! PERFECT LOCATION in an Unincorporated area right next to Creve Coeur! You'll love the open floor-plan for entertaining family and friends! Enter into an open living room with wood burning fireplace and large separate dining area. Cooks will love the spacious eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets and stainless appliances. Move-in ready with fresh paint and refinished solid oak floors throughout! Other updates include new doors, ceiling fans, lighting, and hardware in every room! This home also features updated electric panel and service, stylish remodeled bathrooms with gleaming Carrara marble shower, and more! Lots of closet space and a full basement for endless storage. Relax on the large backyard patio, ready for fun summer barbecues! Easy to maintain yard with terraced landscaping beds in the back, great for added privacy. This is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900
