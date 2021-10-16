3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,999

Fabulous South County Location! Minutes from Mercy Hospital South, Hwy 270, Hwy 55, Hwy 44, Hwy 40/64 -This beautiful low maintenance townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths . The lower level has an inviting open floor plan perfect for entertaining. includes: two car garage, walk-out lower level, ½ bath rough-in, 12’ x 12’ cedar deck, faux 2” blinds, black GE microwave/dishwasher/electric smooth top range/refrigerator, upgrade cabinets, breakfast bar, upgraded brushed nickel lighting, ceiling fans in dining room and master bedroom, upgraded laminate flooring and carpet, 5’ shower in master bath, extra long vanities in master and hall bath, LARGE walk in closets in all bedrooms and not one but two in the master bedroom. This townhome has been loved by its current owner and just waiting for you to move in!