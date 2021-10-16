Fabulous South County Location! Minutes from Mercy Hospital South, Hwy 270, Hwy 55, Hwy 44, Hwy 40/64 -This beautiful low maintenance townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths . The lower level has an inviting open floor plan perfect for entertaining. includes: two car garage, walk-out lower level, ½ bath rough-in, 12’ x 12’ cedar deck, faux 2” blinds, black GE microwave/dishwasher/electric smooth top range/refrigerator, upgrade cabinets, breakfast bar, upgraded brushed nickel lighting, ceiling fans in dining room and master bedroom, upgraded laminate flooring and carpet, 5’ shower in master bath, extra long vanities in master and hall bath, LARGE walk in closets in all bedrooms and not one but two in the master bedroom. This townhome has been loved by its current owner and just waiting for you to move in!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman, who held the position since 2017, asked to resign.