3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $25,000

With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, this is a great investment opportunity. The property needs work. Home offers three bedrooms, one full bath on the main and the beginnings for a bath downstairs. Moreover, there is a three-season room behind the dining room. Home is being sold AS IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections and disclaims all warranties or representations of any kind or character, express or implied, with respect to the property.

