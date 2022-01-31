3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

Great opportunity awaits for this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch style home, with a walkout basement and 2 car garage on a mostly level 1/2 acre lot. The living/dining room has carpet and newer windows, while the family room has a wood burning brick fireplace and slider out to the patio. The charming eat-in kitchen has double ovens, wood cabinets and extra pantry space. Three nice size bedrooms include a master suite with shower and plenty of closet space. The main floor has beautiful ceilings with a swirl finish and ceiling fans. The basement has tall ceilings, oversized windows, lots of storage area and plenty of space for future finishing. In addition, the roof is around 7yrs old and HVAC replaced in 2017. Don’t miss the chance to call this home yours!