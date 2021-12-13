Welcome home to 412 Belvedere Lane, a charming three bedroom bungalow located on a corner lot in a quiet Glendale neighborhood. Step inside & notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring & abundance of natural light flowing through the cozy living room. Walk through to the left & into the pristine kitchen that features updated white cabinetry, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Open from the kitchen is the spacious dining area, with doors leading to both the side & backyard patios. The fully fenced backyard offers a spacious patio with a fire pit area & fresh landscaping - a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or for entertaining guests! Back inside & down the hallway, you will find three bedrooms & an adorably updated full bathroom. Downstairs in the partially finished basement you will find a large recreation room with an office area, as well as plenty of storage space! Conveniently located within to shops and dining and in Webster School District. Move in & enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000
