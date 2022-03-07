3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $255,000

Meticulously maintained 2-story in sought after Lake of the Woods subdivision! Can't beat this location and priced to sell!! Pride of ownership really shows in this 3 bed/2.5 bath home. Tons of space! Large main level with living room, separate dining room and family room boasting vaulted ceilings and beautiful floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. The upstairs features three spacious bedrooms and two large full baths! Finished rec room in lower level with lots of storage. You'll love the privacy this big, flat yard backing to wooded common ground has to offer! Lake of the Woods features 2 POOLS, a clubhouse, playground and a fishing lake. This popular Oakville subdivision is just minutes to schools, grocery & restaurants. Book your appt today!