Carefree living and convenient location are yours to enjoy in this turn key, open concept townhome. Delight in the privacy of a premium end unit backing to trees. Engage with your guests on this open main floor between large living rm, breakfast rm and kitchen. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, stainless appliances and pantry. A guest powder room rounds out the main level. The master bedroom includes tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and en suite bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower. 2 more generously sized bedrooms offer walk-in closets and ceiling fans. 2nd floor laundry and another full bath complete the upper level. Discover amazing opportunity for more living space and bedroom in the lower level, with rough-in, large egress window and walk-out to back. Delight in the fall colors from your composite deck or patio. With attached 2 car garage, 6 panel doors, mechanicals less than 5 years old, and association that handles snow removal/landscaping, this home is truly care free!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $255,000
