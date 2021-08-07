3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $259,900

Wonderful opportunity to own a 5-year new townhome! You are going to fall in love with the open floor plan of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in such a convenient location. The expansive family room has neutral carpet and paint colors, plenty of natural sunlight, ceiling fan and opens to the breakfast room that has a convenient walk-out to patio. Kitchen features breakfast bar, SS sink, pantry, GE appliances and upgraded 42" espresso cabinetry. . . this home makes entertaining easy! Expansive master suite has coffered ceiling with fan, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, along with a spacious bath. Two more bedrooms, both with walk in closets and full hall bath. Who doesn't LOVE 2nd floor laundry! Unfinished lower level contains an egress window and rough-in plumbing, and is waiting for your finishing touches. Fantastic patio that backs to trees. 2 panel doors throughout! R38 Insulation in ceiling, R13 in walls. This home is a MUST SEE!