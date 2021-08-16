3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $259,900

Welcome to this charming 2-story home in the heart of St. Louis City! This young 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has been beautifully maintained and offers an open floor plan with a spacious living/family room, opens to a large kitchen with center island/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. The sliding glass door opens to a peaceful oasis. Enjoy the very private back yard with tall fencing, large 2-car heated detached garage with attic fan, setup for TV and added disco ball! Extensive landscaping with a koi pond/waterfall. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, huge master. The LL has wet bar, laundry, urinal, hidden bookcases under stairs and tons of storage!! Ring doorbell, security system, flood lights, updated fixtures, gazebo in the backyard and so much more! This is the perfect opportunity for city living in a newer home! Easy access to I55, I64 and I44. Just minutes to Carondelet Park where you'll enjoy concerts in the Summer. This one won't last long!