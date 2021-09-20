 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $263,000

Great opportunity to live in popular Skinker Debaliviere for under $300k. This 2-story beauty is located within a short distance to the Wash-U campus, Delmar Loop, Forest Park, and CWE. The main floor showcases refinished oak floors, tall ceilings, stained glass windows, custom wood ceiling in the dining room, an updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances, and access to the covered back deck. Upstairs you'll find a bright master suite with a walk-in closet, private deck, and a large bathroom with a a tub/shower combo. The rest of upstairs has 2 generous size bedrooms and another full bathroom. Outside you'll notice the RARE private driveway that is accessible from the front and back providing plenty of off street parking. The unfinished basement includes laundry hook-ups and room for storage. Big ticket items include: new roof installed in July, vinyl windows, hardwood floors on both levels, central heating and cooling, large front porch with historic tile details. Lots to Love!

