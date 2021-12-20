 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $265,000

Updated ranch on a quiet street. New hardwood floors (2018). New double hung windows (2020). Updated gourmet kitchen (2018) with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms (2018). Finished walk-out lower level with rec room, bar, and bonus room. Subdivision pool and clubhouse. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants. Quick access to 270. Parkway schools.

