3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $265,000

Amazing location in a highly sought after area! This 3 bed, 1 bath brick home has over 1500 sq ft. inside and a huge lot backing to trees. With Hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, generous size bedrooms and closets at an affordable price, what is not to love? Located less than one block from Little Flower Parish, and close proximity to Clayton and Downtown we expect this home to sell quickly. Showings start on Oct 1st