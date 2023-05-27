New 3 bed, 2 bath, ranch home, in the Bevo community. This is not a flip! This is a new build with the primary bedroom on the main floor, two secondary bedrooms in the partially finished basement, enhancing privacy. There is a full bath on the main and lower level. This beautiful home has a spacious, open floor plan, great for gatherings. The modern kitchen which opens to the great room, includes custom cabinets, generous storage, walk-in pantry, range, dishwasher, microwave, and a large breakfast island, seating several. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, lots of natural light, and a SimpliSafe security system. The unfinished portion of the basement has plenty of storage and ready for your customization. The exterior features maintenance free siding, composite steps, aluminum handrails and seamless gutters. A rear parking pad for your convenience and fully sodded yard ready for your enjoyment! Fully permitted, inspected, and approved for occupancy plus a ten year tax abatement!