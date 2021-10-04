3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900

This wonderfully remodeled ranch home sits on over a half acre lot. There is hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. It has a large new eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, bar/island, undermount stainless steel sink, gooseneck faucet, Samsung stainless steel refrigerator, flat top stove, flat front dishwasher & built-in microwave. It has white cabinets with black handles, tile flooring & backsplash. There are new vinyl insulated tilt-in windows, 6 panel doors & 5.5 in baseboards throughout. Both baths have tile flooring, backsplash, new toilet, fixtures, & white vanity. Full bath features new tub & tile surround. There are new ceiling fans w/remotes in all bedrooms. It has new patio, driveway, front porch; front (w/ leaded glass) & rear entry doors, full walk-out basement w/large window, oversized 2 car garage with 3 large windows & MyQ opener; new electric panel & maintenance free vinyl siding. Note: Phillips 66 pipeline easement on side of property.