NEW PRICE! Fabulous South City home with 3 bed/2 bath and detached 2 car garage w/alley access.Quick walk to Hampton Village shopping plaza.Walk-in upper loft above garage for extra storage/workshop, w/plumbing available.Pride of ownership shows throughout with many upgrades such as newer roof, windows, HVAC, plumbing, maintenance free deck and fresh paint throughout, while keeping its original charm of HW floors, coved ceilings, arched entry ways, stained glass windows.The main level has an entry foyer, living room with fireplace, dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and eat-in kitchen.Kitchen also offers freshly painted cabinets and laundry hook-up for convenience.The upper level has a full bath, huge bedroom, and office/bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom if you add a wall.Unfinished basement with plenty of space to finish as you like.Maintenance free deck off the kitchen and extends to the detached garage for easy access.Come and see all this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.