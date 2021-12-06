3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900

NEW PRICE! Fabulous South City home with 3 bed/2 bath and detached 2 car garage w/alley access.Quick walk to Hampton Village shopping plaza.Walk-in upper loft above garage for extra storage/workshop, w/plumbing available.Pride of ownership shows throughout with many upgrades such as newer roof, windows, HVAC, plumbing, maintenance free deck and fresh paint throughout, while keeping its original charm of HW floors, coved ceilings, arched entry ways, stained glass windows.The main level has an entry foyer, living room with fireplace, dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and eat-in kitchen.Kitchen also offers freshly painted cabinets and laundry hook-up for convenience.The upper level has a full bath, huge bedroom, and office/bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom if you add a wall.Unfinished basement with plenty of space to finish as you like.Maintenance free deck off the kitchen and extends to the detached garage for easy access.Come and see all this home has to offer!