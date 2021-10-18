3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,900

Now ready to make your own! Gorgeous brick ranch located in Lindbergh school district, at the end of a quiet street, & next to a private rec. field (perfect for the kids to play). Step inside to an open foyer & family room w/ plenty of light from the newer windows. Walk through to the kitchen feat. all your needed appliances with easy access to the recently painted deck & a separate dining room with beautiful wood flooring. The rest of the main floor offers 3 bedrooms w/ brand new carpet, 1 full hall bath & an additional, updated full bath in the master bedroom suite. Note just how much storage space this home has; with new closets in each room, plus in the basement! The basement is fully finished with lots of space for a rec room/additional living area & a convenient walkout to the backyard. The yard is fenced with plenty of trees for privacy + 2 car garage access through the basement. With great curb appeal & a practical floor plan, this place is ready to be made your forever home!