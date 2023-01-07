3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $270,000

Come see this beautiful 2 story home located in the Landings At Lewis & Clark subdivision! This spacious home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and plenty of living space for the whole family. The main level features a modern living room, perfect for get-togethers, or game nights, and a stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a large island with seating, perfect for hosting dinner parties. The dining room is located just off the kitchen, making it easy to serve meals. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with coffered ceilings, a private bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. The finished basement is a perfect space for a playroom/rec room or home theater and features a full-size bathroom and a walk-out to the level backyard. This home is located just minutes from shopping, dining, and major highways, making it a convenient choice for busy families. Don't miss your chance to make this house your new home!