3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $270,000

This delightful 1.5 story home located in a wonderful Oakville neighborhood is sure to please! Enter to find a light, bright interior with a great floor plan to accommodate the entire family! Charming coved ceilings in the Living Rm and Dining Rm. The Kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters and tile flooring. The Family Rm boasts a marble front Fireplace as the focal point with built-in shelving around. An atrium door leads to the huge low-maintenance deck and the commanding view of the beautiful forested land. Plenty of wildlife to view here! The convenient main level Bedroom and lovely updated full Bath complete the main level. Upstairs you'll find 2 generous sized bedrooms and a Full Bath. The finished lower level adds fantastic extra living space....great for that 2nd Family Rm or your private office. No Basement feel here with the large window and walk out!..Half Bath as well. Oversized 2-car garage!