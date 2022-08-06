Looking for a place to call home without a lot of outdoor maintenance? Welcome to 5087 Cedar Chase! A four year old move-in ready property with three bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths, open concept main floor, owner bedroom en suite, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, beautiful floors, and the yard backs to trees. The owner bedroom is located upstairs and consists of two walk-in closets, one of which is located in the en suite bathroom, along with separate toilet room, double vanity, shower, and linen closet. Two other bedrooms with walk-in closets, a laundry room, and hall bath complete the upstairs. In addition to the main floor, there is even more living space with custom built-in bookshelves and extra half bath in the finished basement. Other features include smart thermostat, barstool seating at kitchen countertops, and two extra storage spaces in the basement. Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $270,000
