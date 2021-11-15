3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $274,900

This lovely home is ready to move into and waiting for you. It is close to almost everything-Parks, grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals and universities. When you walk in, you'll notice the light filled rooms and the beautiful wood floors throughout the home, (except kitchens and baths). The kitchen has 42" white cabinets and a new island with lots of room to work, or sit and have a snack. Formal dining room is just off the kitchen with plenty of room for family and friends. Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms and another full bath. The main bedroom has a cozy deck-a nice place to relax, look over your yard and the detached garage. There are many updates-some this year, and over some years. Roof was done last year, Tuckpointing was recently done...and the list can go on and on. This attached home is sold fee simple and the garage has also been legally divided. Take a look for yourself, you will want to stay!