3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 11/21 1-4 PM. Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" home with that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE IN DOGTOWN"? This stylishly sophisticated home should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the main level with everything updated makes it perfect for today's lifestyle. Great updates with New Light fixtures, vanities, ceiling fans and Luxury Vinyl floorings throughout. 2 Spacious bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom, a bedroom/office on the main level with half bath. On the main level you will find the open floor concept with the family room, dinning room and the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, that walks out to a brand new deck and 6ft privacy fence. So, what are you waiting for? Come take a tour of this gorgeous home Today!