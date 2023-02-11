Simple, affordable living at its finest! This beautiful 2-story villa enjoys a perfect South County location less than 2mi from Mercy South Hospital and HWYs 270 & 55. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage, the peacefulness of nature & wildlife as it backs to woods, & the maintenance-free benefits of the villa community. The main level showcases ample entertaining space, powder rm and an inviting open floor plan. The roomy kitchen features plenty of cabinet/counter space, pantry, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The breakfast rm-- w/ easy access to the 17x10 backyard patio-- flows seamlessly into the great rm accented w/ rear facing windows allowing plenty of natural light. The upper level includes laundry rm, full hall bath, 2 secondary bedrms w/ walk-in closets, and a gorgeous primary suite w/ coffered ceiling, his & her closets, dual vanities, tub, walk-in shower & water closet. Completing this gem is a finished lower level w/ large rec rm, half bath & plenty of storage!