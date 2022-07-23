Looking for a place to call home without a lot of outdoor maintenance? Welcome to 5087 Cedar Chase! A four year old move-in ready property with three bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths, open concept main floor, owner bedroom en suite, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, beautiful floors, and the yard backs to trees. The owner bedroom is located upstairs and consists of two walk-in closets, one of which is located in the en suite bathroom, along with separate toilet room, double vanity, shower, and linen closet. Two other bedrooms with walk-in closets, a laundry room, and hall bath complete the upstairs. In addition to the main floor, there is even more living space with custom built-in bookshelves and extra half bath in the finished basement. Other features include smart thermostat, barstool seating at kitchen countertops, and two extra storage spaces in the basement. Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trading for Soto could hinder future seasons, even with his OPS prowess. But dealing for Miami's Pablo Lopez could be the perfect compromise.
Police said a robber on a three-gas-station “violent crime spree” was shot and killed by a customer.
Officers suspected man of stealing cars. He was just looking for his after a 4-day hospital stay.
Gov. Mike Parson, who announced Huhn’s selection as director in December, signed the Republican-backed measure into law in June.
The NL's starting shortstop in the Futures Game, next to his pal and teammate Cardinals' top prospect Jordan Walker, Winn let loose his inner pitcher.
U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria was at the helm as the Jan. 6 committee showed Missouri’s senator fleeing from the attack on the Capitol.
All-Star Game notebook: As trade buzz swirls, Nationals star Juan Soto could 'tremendously' shape race
Washington is reportedly entertaining offers for the best young hitter in the game, and contenders are intrigued. Also: Kershaw named starter at home.
About 40 people, many wearing scrubs, packed a courtroom as the paramedic who was stabbed by a patient last week told the court about her experience.
The park's first animals will arrive in 2023. It will open to the public in 2027.
In statement, Thomas says he was not involved or present during alleged sexual assault by some members of Team Canada's 2018 World Junior team.