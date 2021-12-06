3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

Love Lafayette Square, walkability, historic places and a modern vibe? Fully renovated (2012) and a block from the park this three-bedroom century row-house with its open floor plan (perfect for holiday soirees), sunny disposition, soaring ceilings, gleaming wood floors & sophisticated palette w/wainscoting detail will shout with glee! Attractive kitchen equipped w/SS appliances hosts clean white cabinetry, sleek subway tile, Swanstone counters, a chic beverage bar, auto-lit pantry, & access to rear brick patio/parking. Bedroom ideal for guests/office and half bath round out the main floor. Wide, open stairwell leads to 2nd floor w/generously-sized master boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, custom blinds/drapes & walk-in closet decked out w/custom storage. Handsome hall bath w/tile floor/tub surround, beautiful storage cabinet & laundry closet. Add'l bedroom features fantastic door w/transom and large closet. LL rec room w/exposed brick expands living space. On the A-List for sure!