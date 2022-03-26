This LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION (built in 2018), end unit townhome in Providence Pointe is freshly painted and has new quality vinyl plank floors, new blinds throughout, new ceiling fans, new backsplash in the kitchen, new hardware on the kitchen cabinets and a new storm door at the front entrance. This beautiful home is situated on a cul-de-sac with extra guest parking. As you walk through the front door you will see an open great room with 9' ceilings and cozy white stone fireplace. As you walk through the open floor plan you find a large breakfast area open to a large kitchen with a center island. From the kitchen you can step out onto a private patio, yard, with a large grassy common area next to it which would be a great place for your pets or kids to play. The main floor also includes a nice half bath and laundry room. As you continue upstairs you find a spacious master suite, and two guest bedrooms. Off the 2 car garage you will find a small drop zone wonderful for coats & shoes.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000
