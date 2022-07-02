You are going to fall in love with this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome, filled with upgrades and just 4 years new. Light, bright open floor plan includes gorgeous hardwood flooring, open kitchen, and breakfast room with access to large upgraded deck with spectacular views. The sunsets from here are stunning. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, a raised breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large walk in closets in all the bedrooms, walk in shower in master bed, 2nd Floor laundry and more. The basement is a walkout leading to an oversized patio. The large driveway leads to convenient two car garage. Super location close to Suson Park! Don’t miss this great opportunity today!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He's a left-handed hitting shortstop, he can run, and he can help win in a lot of different ways,” Matt Holliday said of his 18-year-old son.
A St. Louis County councilman has asked law enforcement to investigate a video of a county employee engaged in a sexual act at the county building.
The right-hander and the front office always seem to read from different pages.
A 9-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys died when a vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames in Florissant. The 13-year-old driver survived the crash.
Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave the Atlanta Braves, but his agent overplayed his hand with the team. Now Freeman is starting life over again as a Dodger.
A U.S. Steel spokesperson said the company expects the move to result in the loss of 950 of the 1,500 jobs at the plant.
“I am not looking to be a spoiler. I’m in this race to win it,” Wood told the Post-Dispatch.
Woodford recalled. Rookie Thompson to assume late-inning left-hander role.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
“The victim did not know it was being recorded, did not consent to the recording and did not consent to any dissemination of such recording,” the attorney said.