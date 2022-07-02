3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

You are going to fall in love with this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome, filled with upgrades and just 4 years new. Light, bright open floor plan includes gorgeous hardwood flooring, open kitchen, and breakfast room with access to large upgraded deck with spectacular views. The sunsets from here are stunning. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, a raised breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large walk in closets in all the bedrooms, walk in shower in master bed, 2nd Floor laundry and more. The basement is a walkout leading to an oversized patio. The large driveway leads to convenient two car garage. Super location close to Suson Park! Don’t miss this great opportunity today!!