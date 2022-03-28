3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

A great find on a quiet street, 2844 Pennsylvania features over 1700 sq ft boasting 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, and a 2 Car OVERSIZED GARAGE. Move right in with amenities for this home that include appliances found on the main floor like Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Updated Windows, Newly Remolded Bathrooms, Brand New Carpet, and Freshly Painted throughout. The basement is fresh and feels new, clean, and dry. The Master Bedroom is massive with enough room for a sitting area. Working from home? Create an office space on either the first or second floor! There are loads of opportunities to do what you like! Live here and enjoy walking/small driving distance to other close great neighborhoods like Benton Park, Lafayette Square, and Soulard. A great value and MOVE IN READY!!! Also, this home includes the SHIELDCOMPLETE ONE YEAR HOME WARRANTY this can be extended to TWO YEARS!!